iPhone 14 Pro specs leak paints a familiar picture

The iPhone 14 series will deliver two widely different smartphone experiences this year. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will look different than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pr Max. Moreover, they’ll pack different specs if reports are accurate. This will let Apple differentiate the non-Pro and Pro models better than before. And a new iPhone 14 Pro specs leak gives us an idea of what the best iPhone Pro experience will look like this year.

What is special about the iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 Pro specs have appeared in various leaks so far this year. That’s why the following list will feel familiar.

Even without rumors, we’re more than used to Apple’s way of upgrading iPhones. The upcoming generation should feature a design similar to the iPhone 13. That means the display specs won’t change significantly. But it will deliver a better processor and a better camera experience.

The iPhone 14 models will look like their predecessors, featuring the same notch design as the 2021 iPhone 13. Last year, Apple reduced the size of the notch on all four models. The iPhone 14 Pro variants will feature a new pill-and-hole screen design. Two cutouts will replace the notch, housing the Face ID and selfie cameras.

But Apple will make a significant change to its iPhone strategy this year regarding silicon choices. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get a variation of the A15 Bionic in the current iPhone 13 versions. More RAM might also be in the picture for them.

Then, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the only ones to move to the brand new A16 System-on-Chip (SoC). They’ll also feature faster memory than before.

The latest iPhone 14 Pro specs leak

A leaker posted an updated iPhone 14 Pro specs leaks a few days ago, seemingly confirming the various rumors out there.

Sorry Guys A Small Correction

Sensor Size is 1/1.3 not the Aperture — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) May 8, 2022

He claims the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.06-inch OLED LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2532 x 1170 resolution. The phone will pack the A16 Bionic SoC, a 4nm TSMC creation, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage tiers will remain unchanged, starting at 128GB of flash and going up to 1TB.

The camera system will get a brand new 48-megapixel 1/1.3 wide sensor. Apple will supposedly continue to use 12-megapixel sensors for the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

The specs leak also mentions the pill-shaped notch and claims the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a titanium alloy frame. Finally, the leaker mentions the starting price point, suggesting a $100 price increase will be in order for the iPhone 14 Pro model.

As always, with product leaks, we have no confirmations for the iPhone 14 Pro specs above. And a well-known leaker has already disputed the screen details. The screen size and resolutions aren’t accurate, according to Ross Young.

Panel size isn’t right, slight increase, which means resolution isn’t likely right either. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 7, 2022

That said, most iPhone 14 Pro leaks this year offered the same set of specs.

Apple should unveil the iPhone 14 series in mid-September, provided the new COVID-19 lockdowns in China do not impact the launch schedule.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.