iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version

Apple’s 2022 iPhones will bring the first significant lineup change since 2020. That’s when the iPhone 12 series added a new mini size to the roster. The iPhone 14 will reportedly mark the demise of the mini, as Apple won’t release an iPhone 13 mini successor this fall. Instead, Apple will supposedly introduce a brand new “iPhone 14 Max” model. And a brand new leak highlights the differences between the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max’s specs and Apple’s brand new iPhone 14 Max specs.

What is the iPhone 14 Max?

The “Max” name is tied to the largest iPhone you can get. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are larger versions of the regularly-sized iPhone Pro models.

This year, Apple will do things differently when it comes to the Max size. Rumors say Apple will launch to 6.1-inch iPhone 14 versions and two 6.7-inch models. We’re looking at iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max for the more affordable models. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will represent the best possible iPhone 14 versions. They’ll also feature Apple’s best possible specs, of course.

Various reports already detailed the differences between the regular iPhone 14 models and the Pros. Rumors say the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the design Apple used on the iPhone 13 series. That means a slightly smaller notch sits at the top of the screen.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro models will apparently deliver a brand new notch replacement consisting of two cutouts at the top of the screen.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The iPhone 14 specs may also deliver a significant departure from Apple’s current chip policy for iPhones. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will reportedly feature the A15 Bionic System-on-Chip (SoC) that currently powers the iPhone 13 series. Then, the next-gen A16 SoC will reportedly be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As a result of these design and specs differentiations, the iPhone 14 Max will be a budget version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Buyers who prefer the Max size but want a price closer to the regular 6.1-inch iPhone can look forward to the iPhone 14 Max.

The specs differences

This brings us to the brand new iPhone 14 leak from a leaker who listed pruported specs for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro.

• iPhone 14: 6.06" Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM



• iPhone 14 Max: 6.68" Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM



• iPhone 14 Pro: 6.06" Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM



• iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.68" Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) March 20, 2022

As you can see in the tweet above, the leaker reiterates some of the recent iPhone 14 specs rumors for the four models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will feature 6.06-inch OLED screens, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6.68-inch displays. These sizes will be rounded up to 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, if accurate.

The specs leak also says the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will use the A15 Bionic SoC. And they’ll get 6GB of RAM, which represents an upgrade over the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. The cheaper 2021 iPhones feature only 4GB of RAM.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also get 6GB of RAM, but it’s paired with the A16 chip. The leaker doesn’t mention the type of memory going into the iPhone 14 Pro models. But a previous specs leak claimed that the iPhone 14 Pros will feature the speedier LPDDR5 RAM that’s already included in many Android flagships.

Lastly, we should note that the iPhone 14 Max isn’t an official product name. It’s what rumors and leaks call the upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone 14 model.

