Apple’s unreleased iPhone 14 Pro Max design just leaked

The iPhone 14 leaks continue to come along on a regular basis, and we’ve reached the stage where leaked CAD renders hit the web. We just saw schematics that show the purported iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro designs, complete with the brand new pill-and-hole notch replacement. We’ll show you a new round of leaked schematics that deliver additional information about the iPhone 14 Pro Max design. And it might be great news for iPhone battery life.

Will the iPhone 14 Pro Max be different?

Not all iPhone generations deliver significant design changes. The 2017 iPhone X brought the first big design change since the 2014 iPhone X. Apple needed three more years before coming out with the new iPhone 12 design. And that’s a design that’s largely inspired by the 2010 iPhone 4. And it so happens that Apple used variations of that iPhone 4 design until that big 2014 design refresh.

The iPhone 13 brought a few almost imperceptible changes. All four models have narrower, taller notches at the top. They all feature thicker, larger cameras on the back. And they are all 0.25 mm thicker than their predecessors.

The iPhone 14 models should retain the overall iPhone 12 design with one big change. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not have a notch at the top. Instead, we’re looking at two cutouts piercing the screen. They’re in the shape of a pill and a circle, and they will house the Face ID and selfie cam components, not necessarily in this order.

The recent iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro schematics seemed to confirm the rumors detailing the imminent demise of the notch. But it’s worth noting that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still come with a regular notch at the top.

The new design schematics

These design schematics can’t be confirmed at this time. We have no way of knowing whether they’re accurate, even though they fit the current narrative. And don’t know where the leakers who post them online get them from.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 22, 2022

The schematics might come from Apple’s supply chain or accessory manufacturers. It’s all par for the course, and we’ve seen this dance before.

That said, the new schematics leak (above) is even more exciting than the previous one. That’s because the images above do not only confirm the pill-and-shape design for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They also reveal the phones’ purported dimensions.

The iPhone 14 Pro measures 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85 mm. Comparatively, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 measure 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is slightly bigger at 160.7 x 77.58 x 7.85 mm. The handset is almost identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. But it’s slightly wider than its predecessor (160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm). If the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are identical in size, then the iPhone 14 Max will be as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Great news for the battery

If the dimensions are accurate, you won’t be able to use iPhone 13 cases on the 2022 handsets. But the interesting development in these iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design schematics concerns the thickness. We’re looking at another 0.2 mm increase over last year’s model.

The change will not make the camera bump go away. As you can see, the rear camera module will continue to be quite large. And the protrusion is there to stay for one more year.

But that 0.2 mm bump in size might deliver another big bump in battery capacity. This might let Apple further improve the battery life in the iPhone 14 series. We’ll remind you that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently the best smartphone in town when it comes to battery life. If these iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics are real, then the iPhone 14 Pro Max battery might last even longer.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.