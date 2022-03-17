iPhone 14 render leak shows Apple’s unannounced iPhone design

The first iPhone 14 Pro renders leaked earlier this week, showcasing the rumored notch replacement for the iPhone 14 Pro models that Apple is expected to release this year. It turns out that CAD renders for the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 have now also leaked. What’s more, they seem to confirm claims the handset will feature a design that’s almost identical to Apple’s current iPhone 13.

Will the iPhone 14 have a different design?

Rumors say the iPhone 14 and new “iPhone 14 Max” will resemble the iPhone 13, and the new renders seem to support those claims. The iPhone 14 Max is the purported name of the cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone 14 model that will replace the mini size this year.

Apple last introduced an extensive iPhone redesign in 2020 with the iPhone 12 series. Flat edges replaced the round designs from previous years. Combined with the flat back and flat screen, the iPhone 12 reminded loyal iPhone users of the iconic iPhone 4 design.

The iPhone maker then kept the iPhone 12 design for one more year. But the iPhone 13 series did deliver a few changes. All four phones are slightly thicker to accommodate larger battery packs. And all of them also have larger camera modules for the upgraded cameras.

The camera and notch

More importantly, the iPhone 13 phones feature a smaller notch than all the iPhone designs that Apple released since the 2017 iPhone X. The 2022 notch is slightly taller and narrower than before, foreshadowing the imminent demise of the infamous cutout.

Finally, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a diagonal lens setup on the back, as Apple made a significant upgrade to the iPhone 13 camera system.

The primary camera features the same sensor-shift stabilization as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and that sensor occupies more space. A diagonal placement might be more efficient. It also gives the iPhone 13 a unique design trait.

Rumors say that Apple will “kill” the notch this year, but just for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The renders that leaked earlier this week show Apple’s rumored replacement for the notch. We’re looking at two holes punching through the screen. One is circular, and one has the shape of a pill. Together, they’ll house the Face ID components and the FaceTime camera.

The new iPhone 14 renders

The new iPhone 14 renders come courtesy of MySmartPrice. The blog obtained the CAD images from an undisclosed industry insider. They’re identical to the iPhone 14 Pro renders from the other day when it comes to quality. But that’s not to say they’re genuine. Anyone could have created them to distribute online.

If the iPhone 14 renders above are accurate, they give credence to rumors that say the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max designs will be almost identical to the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.

We’re looking at the same iPhone 13 notch at the top of the screen. On the back, there’s a dual-camera setup with the two lenses placed diagonally. But the blog notes that the camera housing seems to have a thicker glass frame than the iPhone 13 models.

The iPhone 14 renders indicate that we won’t see any design changes elsewhere. The buttons remain unchanged and the SIM card tray is still in place. We observed these details on the iPhone 14 Pro renders earlier this week.

Finally, the blog notes the most affordable iPhone 14 will feature a 6.1-inch screen. That’s the same size Apple used on its previous iPhones. And the iPhone 14 Pro renders that leaked earlier this week also indicated the smaller Pro will have a 6.1-inch display.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.