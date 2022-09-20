iPhone 14 Pro boosts 5G speeds with a brand new modem

While some Apple fans upgrade to the newest iPhone the second it’s available, others prefer to wait and see how the early adopters respond. The iPhone 14 is a capable smartphone, but does it really warrant an upgrade from an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13? Well, if your number one concern is 5G speeds, then the iPhone 14 is worth considering.

The iPhone 14 features Qualcomm’s recent Snapdragon X65 modem. This new modem is a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon X60 that shipped in the iPhone 13. In order to find out just how significant, SmartSpeed put the modem through its paces.

SmartSpeed tested the 5G speeds of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro on Verizon and T-Mobile to see if one would top the other. The results speak for themselves:

T-Mobile 5G speed test

iPhone 14 Pro download speeds: 255.91 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro download speeds: 173.81 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro upload speeds: 28.25 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro upload speeds: 22.51 Mbps

Verizon 5G speed test

iPhone 14 Pro download speeds: 175.56 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro download speeds: 126.33 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro upload speeds: 27.28 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro upload speeds: 21.64 Mbps

As you can see, the iPhone 14 Pro manages to beat out the iPhone 13 Pro in every situation. If you’re a T-Mobile customer, your speeds will be up to 38% faster, and if you’re on Verizon, your speeds could be up to 32% faster. The same was also true for latency, as the iPhone 14 Pro consistently had lower latency on both networks.

Providing you have 5G service where you live, the speed difference on your iPhone 14 should be noticeable. This is yet another upgrade that Apple failed to highlight during its September event, but one that many iPhone owners are sure to appreciate.

