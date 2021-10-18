iPhone 14 design without notch is a stunner in this video

The iPhone 13 hasn’t even been out for a month, but we’re already starting to see iPhone 14 rumors start to roll in. While rumors regarding next-gen iPhone releases are nothing new, it’s not too often that we see credible next-gen iPhone rumors surface so quickly after an iPhone release. And according to reports, the iPhone 14 may usher in the biggest iPhone redesign we’ve seen in years.

As a quick aside, Apple has been releasing new iPhone models so consistently over the past 14 years that it’s easy to take it for granted. But when you take a step back and look at what Apple has managed to accomplish, it’s nothing short of remarkable. Year in and year out, Apple, like clockwork, rolls out new iPhone models with next-gen hardware that sets a completely new bar for performance in the mobile space. Coupled with new iOS releases year in and year out, what Apple has managed to achieve is nothing short of astounding.

iPhone 14 design will eliminate the notch

According to reports, the iPhone 14 will completely do away with the notch. The notch debuted on the iPhone X to a bit of controversy, but the design proved to be much less of an eyesore than many people initially imagined.

Regardless, Apple, in its effort to provide users with even more screen real estate, will reportedly replace the notch with a punch-hole camera. Meanwhile, the Face ID sensors will likely be embedded underneath the display. It’s worth noting that this report came from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has an absolutely stellar record with respect to anticipating Apple’s product roadmap. What’s more, Mark Gurman, who also has a solid track record, recently said that the 2022 iPhone 14 will boast a “complete redesign.”

The camera bump is on the way out

With all of the advanced camera technology Apple packs into the iPhone, recent iPhone models have featured a camera bump on the rear. With the iPhone 14, the camera bump will reportedly be a thing of the past. At this point, it remains unclear if this will be achieved by making the iPhone thicker or if Apple managed to miniaturize some of the internal camera components.

Incidentally, there is also speculation that the iPhone 14 will bring back the circular volume buttons. If true, this will be a welcome change as the current button design, while decent, isn’t quite as ergonomically friendly as the circular volume button design.

What the iPhone 14 is going to look like

Based on the stream of iPhone 14 rumors coming in, the ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel put together a concept video that illustrates what Apple’s next-gen iPhone may look like. Suffice it to say, if the rumors above are accurate, the iPhone 14 will be the sleekest iPhone we’ve seen in quite some time.

Touch ID isn’t coming back just yet

While the concept video above imagines an iPhone 14 with embedded Touch ID sensors, that’s likely not happening. Though it’s no secret that Apple is exploring this type of feature, and has filed patents to this effect, Kuo believes we won’t see this happen until the iPhone 15 in 2023, if at all. Remember, Apple routinely explores new technologies and features that don’t always end up in a final product. Still, the notion of Apple bringing back Touch ID is certainly intriguing.