iPadOS 18.2 beta 2 now available with Genmoji, Image Playground, and more

A couple of weeks after seeding the first beta of iPadOS 18.2, Apple has now released the second test version. This build should improve general stability while continuing to build the new Apple Intelligence features expected to launch later this year.

These are the main features available with iPadOS 18.2 beta 2:

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it;

Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it; Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this; Image Wand: “Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area” in the Notes app;

“Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area” in the Notes app; ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this.

Despite these Apple Intelligence features, it’s unclear what else Apple is bringing with iPadOS 18.2. With iOS 18.2, the company is testing an all-new Mail experience. However, it might never be released to iPad users. Here’s what Apple says about this upgrade:

Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

With iPadOS 18.1, Apple brought the first batch of Apple Intelligence features, including:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Writing Tools: Proofread your text, rewrite different versions until the tone and wording are right, and summarize the selected text with a tap.

Proofread your text, rewrite different versions until the tone and wording are right, and summarize the selected text with a tap. Improved Siri: With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want.

With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want. Priority notifications: They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster.

They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster. Clean Up: This feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject.

This feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject. Summarization: Apple Intelligence can now summarize more than just Messages and Mail notifications.

BGR will let you know if we find anything new with today’s iPadOS 18.2 beta. Apple is also releasing the second testing versions of iOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2.