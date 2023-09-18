iPadOS 17 now available to all iPad users; these are 5 must-have features of this update

After two months of beta testing, iPadOS 17 is now available to all iPad users. If you’re wondering what will make you update your iPad, you’ll be excited to learn about these five must-have features.

Lock Screen: After iOS 16 gave iPhone users a Lock Screen revamp, iPadOS is following the same path a year later. You can make the iPad’s Lock Screen more customizable by adding a custom look for it. There are stock wallpapers like Astronomy and Kaleidoscope, or you can choose a photo from your library. This system also brings an all-new motion effect for Live Photos, making your Lock Screen feel more customizable and dynamic when you wake the iPad and jump into your Home Screen. Live Activities and widgets are also available.

Stage Manager: With this update, Stage Manager offers a more flexible layout when moving and resizing windows (especially with an external display), so you can set up your workspace just how you want. In addition, you can use the built-in camera in your external display for FaceTime and conference calls for the first time.

Health app: This new app offers optimized Health data on a larger display. You can see rich details in favorites, review trends and highlights, and use interactive charts. You can create medication reminders, track your menstrual cycle, and log symptoms right from your iPad.

Safari: Apple’s browser now offers profiles to keep your search, history, extensions, etc., separated into topics like Work and Personal. Search is also more responsive and shows easier-to-read and more relevant suggestions. Another feature is web apps that come to your dock. You can launch a web app to get an app-like experience with a simplified toolbar.

Link Notes: You can quickly add links on the Notes app from one note to another. Apple says it’s a powerful way to “connect research notes, reference a recipe, or even create wikis for your team.”

Device compatibility

Here’s the list of iPads that support iPadOS 17:

iPad Pro (2nd gen or newer)

iPad Air (3rd gen or newer)

iPad mini 5 and iPad mini 6

iPad (6th gen or newer)

