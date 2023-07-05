iOS 17 beta 3 now available to developers as public beta release nears

As we enter July, Apple has now seeded iOS 17 beta 3 to developers. While iPhone users wait for the upcoming public beta version, the Cupertino firm is polishing its new operating system update. Here’s what you need to know about it.

iOS 17 beta introduces a revamped Phone app. It brings personalized Contact Posters, which provide a new way for users to express themselves by customizing how they appear, bringing a completely new look to incoming calls. They can choose treatments for photos or Memoji and eye-catching typography and font colors. With beta 2, Apple enabled NameDrop, which lets you share your contact by just approaching two iPhones.

Sharing contact information (NameDrop) via AirDrop between iPhone and Apple Watch. Image source: Apple Inc.

For FaceTime, when users call someone who is unavailable, they can share a message in audio or video that can be enjoyed later. In addition, the app adds Reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, and more.

With iOS 17 beta, Apple says Autocorrect received a comprehensive update with a transformer language model for word prediction. It also received a refreshed design to better support typing, and sentence-level autocorrections can fix more types of grammatical mistakes.

Users can receive predictive text recommendations inline as they type, so adding entire words or completing sentences is as easy as tapping the space bar, making text entry faster than ever. Dictation also has a new speech recognition model to make it even more accurate.

In addition, the Health app on iOS 17 lets you log your state of mind by scrolling through engaging visuals to help you select how you’re feeling at that moment and during the day overall. In the Health app, it’s also possible to see your state of mind and how it could correlate with lifestyle factors.

With a new Mental Wellbeing section on the Health app, you can even log how anxious or depressed you feel. This will help you understand if you need to pursue medical help or not.

How to download iOS 17 beta 3 to developers

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

Tap on General and Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable iOS 17 Developer Beta once it’s available

Make sure your added Apple ID is registered as a developer. From there, you can download iOS 17 beta, as it will prompt on your device’s screen.

The same is worth it for the Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Note that using a different Apple ID for the beta update won’t impact your iCloud settings. Apple explains: “You can sign in with a different Apple ID that is enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program or Apple Developer Program.”

In addition, users running any iOS 16 developer beta can tap on Beta Updates and enable the new iOS 17 Developer Beta.

This update will be available later this fall on iPhone models, as long as they are an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or newer. Apple dropped support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X version.

BGR will update this article with new features if we find any.