iOS 17.3 beta 1 now available to developers as we wait for these delayed features

Apple is already releasing iOS 17.3 beta 1 to developers. Although this testing version is now available, I’d recommend you not to download it, as the second beta version will take almost a month to be released.

At this moment, it’s unclear what’s changing with iOS 17.3 beta 1, but there are several features we are waiting for Apple to introduce, such as:

Apple Music Collaborative Playlist: Once it’s out, you’ll be able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs. In addition, you’ll be able to react to the song choices in Now Playing.

AirPlay in your hotel room: AirPlay will be available in 2024 in supporting hotel rooms. Apple is working closely with hotels so people can scan the QR code on their room TVs to securely share videos, photos, and music from their iPhones to the TV.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Sync additional settings with Messages in iCloud: Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices;

Apple ID proximity: Sign in with an existing signed-in and trusted iPhone or iPad.

In addition to iOS 17.3 beta 1, Apple is also releasing the first beta versions of iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, macOS 14.3, and tvOS 17.3.

With the recently released iOS 17.2, Cupertino added several features that have been delayed from the original iOS 17 launch, such as: