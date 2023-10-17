iOS 17.1 RC now available to developers ahead of next week’s release

With iOS 17.1 expected to be released next week, Apple is now seeding the Release Candidate version of this upcoming operating system update. While we usually don’t know beforehand when Apple is going to seed a new iOS version, France’s FCC-like agency said the company would release iOS 17.1 next week to fix an issue with high radiation levels on the iPhone 12.

That said, this is everything we know is coming to iOS 17.1:

Apple Music Playlist Suggestions: When adding a song to a playlist, Apple Music now suggests a few songs based on the music available on the list.

Apple Music Favorite Songs: Apple Music also lets you favorite songs, albums, playlists, and artists. Your favorite music is automatically added to your Library and improves your recommendations.

Apple Music Playlist Covers: The service lets you create custom playlist covers. Apple offers eight different options.

In addition to these changes, iOS 17.1 beta brought support to:

NameDrop for Apple Watch: With iOS 17.1 beta and watchOS 10.1 beta, Apple is finally enabling NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch. With that, you can seamlessly exchange contact information with others.

Flashlight Indicator on Dynamic Island: Previously limited to iPhone 15 Pro models, the flashlight indicator on Dynamic Island is also available for iPhone 14 Pro and all iPhone 15 models.

AirDrop with Cellular Data: Teased during the WWDC 2023 keynote, you can now continue to send and receive content when Wi-Fi is unavailable during AirDrop.

StandBy Mode tweaks: The StandBy Mode now has some customization options. Users can choose to turn it off automatically, after 20 seconds, or never.

We’ll let you know if we discover more features available with iOS 17.1 RC. Apple is also seeding the Release Candidate versions of iPadOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, tvOS 17.1, and watchOS 10.1.