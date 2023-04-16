iOS 16 is full of bugs, and iPhone users are sick of it

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

iOS 16 is almost at the end of its lifecycle, as Apple will reveal iOS 17 this summer. That said, while the software should be stable by now, users can’t stop complaining about how many bugs they can still find in the latest version of the iPhone operating system.

In fact, as YouTuber Luke Miani points out: It’s not just you. iOS is getting worse. After that huge iOS 12 update, in which Apple improved the performance of existing devices and focused on fixing bugs, the company started adding half-baked features without addressing the existing bugs.

For example, Apple took almost six months to fix a problem with the notification system in macOS Ventura, which worked fine in macOS Monterey. With iOS 16, on the other hand, Apple has just been sitting on old bugs while allowing more to pile up. So what’s the point of having a shiny iPhone 14 Pro Max if the software is full of glitches?

You can search the term “iOS 16 bugs” on Twitter to find all the weirdest things happening on iPhones, but Luke Miani shared some of the most common problems, such as:

Sometimes, the iPhone 14 Pro screen goes completely black, and you can’t unlock the device. You can hear the phone vibrating, but you can’t use it;

The Photos tab on iMessage is unresponsive;

Users can’t accept a FaceTime call or can’t use their iPhone if the call was made while the iPhone was locked.

iPhone owners also complain about the Dynamic Island appearing in places that it wasn’t supposed to appear and several bugs with the Lock Screen: Glitched photos, unresponsive widgets, and the music player being too small or too big.

That being said, iOS 16 is full of bugs. While it seems iOS 17 won’t have many huge new features, maybe Apple could finally take some time to address the existing issues before releasing more features so that users can have a better experience with their iPhones.