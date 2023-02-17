iOS 16 adoption: Apple reveals how many iPhone and iPad users are running the new system

For the first time since iOS 16 was released last September, Apple shared adoption statistics of iPhone and iPad users running the latest versions of its operating systems. Previously, BGR covered iOS 16 adoption by using a third-party analytics website.

According to Mixpanel, 100 days after iOS 16 was released, 68.91% of all iPhone models were running it. Accordingly, nearly 100 days after its release, iOS 15 had around 63% of the user base. That said, neither of these operating systems was able to outstand iOS 14, which, by that time, already had around 80% of all iPhones running this OS.

Now, almost 150 days since iOS 16 was released, Apple says 81% of all devices introduced in the last four years use this operating system, while 72% of all devices use the OS. The number is larger than compared to the iPad. Only 53% of all iPad models introduced in the last four years are running iPadOS 16. Combining all iPads that can still update, 50% are using the latest operating system.

Fair enough, iPadOS 16 was released a month after iOS 16, so it has a few weeks to catch up.

Apple broke down this data on its Apple Developer website. This information is available alongside the App Store Support page, as the Cupertino firm wants to show developers why they should use the latest technologies available on the newer operating systems. Here are all the iOS 16 adoption data:

Image source: Apple Developer

iPhones introduced in the last four years

81% iOS 16

15% iOS 15

4% earlier

All iPhones that can use iOS 16

72% iOS 16

20% iOS 15

8% earlier

iPads introduced in the last four years

53% iPadOS 16

39% iPadOS 15

8% earlier

All iPads that can update to iPadOS 16

50% iPadOS 16

37% iPadOS 15

13% earlier

While Apple always had a high adoption of the latest operating systems, one of the reasons why users are updating to iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen. With iOS 14 and the revamped Home Screen, this feature alone made several users update instantly just to have the coolest function available.

That said, Apple’s iOS 17 is expected to be previewed four months from now. Will it have a better or worse adoption?