iOS 16.3 is now available, here’s why you should update

José Adorno
By
Published Jan 23rd, 2023 1:10PM EST
Apple ID Security Keys
Image: Apple Inc.

A month after Apple released iOS 16.2, the company is now making iOS 16.3 available. The latest software update for iPhone models brings several bug fixes, new features, and it’s also an important update if you are planning to buy the recently-announced HomePod 2.

One of the most critical functions available with iOS 16.3 is physical Security Keys for Apple ID. With that, users can strengthen the security of their accounts by requiring a physical security key as part of the Two Factor Authentication sign-in process on new devices. This is a follow-up of other security features Apple introduced in the past few months.

In addition, iOS 16.3 update brings new Unity wallpaper that honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month.

If you are planning to buy the new HomePod 2, iOS 16.3 enables support for this smart speaker that brings back a fuller sound quality with heavier bass.

HomePod 2 handoffImage source: Apple Inc.

iOS 16.3 is also crucial for the bugs it fixes and the new tweaks it brings. Here are them:

  • Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing it to prevent inadvertent emergency calls;
  • Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards;
  • Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen;
  • Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max;
  • Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display the Home app status;
  • Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests;
  • Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly.

Last but not least, iOS 16.3 expands Advance Data Protection to more countries. Apple is also releasing iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

