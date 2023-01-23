watchOS 9.3 brings new Unity Mosaic Watch Face and more

Alongside iOS 16.3, Apple is releasing watchOS 9.3 to all users. DIfferent from other watchOS updates, this one is pretty minor, aas it doesn’t have a main feature users should be looking forward to.

As usual, a few days before February, Apple announces a new Watch Face to celebrate Black History Month. This time, watchOS 9.3 brings a new Mosaic Watch Face to celebrate Black history and culture.

Last week, Apple announced everything it was planning to celebrate during Black History Month. Here’s what BGR reported regarding Apple Watch news:

This year’s Black Unity Sport Loop Apple Watch band features the word “Unity” woven abstractly into the band using red, green, and black yarns that pay homage to the Pan-African flag. In contrast, a unique layering of yarns lends a sense of three-dimensionality to the letters. Additionally, the Unity Mosaic watch face incorporates geometric shapes in green, black, red, and yellow, and as the minutes change, each number uses pieces of other numbers to morph into new forms. iPhone users can also show their support with the new Unity wallpaper for their Lock Screen.

watchOS 9.3 also brings “improvements and bug fixes,” but Apple didn’t disclose what’s being improved or fixed – as it did with the other operating systems.

With watchOS 9.2, on the other hand, the Cupertino firm add several new features, such as:

Outdoor Run changes: Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track-specific metrics.

Race Route now available: Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair workouts.

Workout app improvements: There’s a new custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics.

Noise app: With watchOS 9.2, this app now displays when environmental sound levels are reduced while wearing AirPods Pro and Airpods Max with Active Noise Cancellation.

Wallet: Apple Card users with a Savings account can now check their balance in Wallet and Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers, smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys.

Alongside watchOS 9.3, Apple is releasing iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, and tvOS 16.3.