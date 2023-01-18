Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Netflix Cancelled Shows Apple Watch Deals No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 AirPods Deals Verizon Phone Deals M2 MacBook Pro Specs Today’s Deals New on Disney Plus
Home Tech Audio

How HomePod 2 compares to its predecessor

José Adorno
By
Updated 13 seconds ago
Published Jan 18th, 2023 11:54AM EST
HomePod 2 handoff
Image: Apple Inc.

Apple just unveiled the HomePod 2. With that, customers that couldn’t buy the first generation or just missed a fuller sound made by Apple can now order this second iteration, which will become available on February 3 for $299. Here’s how this product compares to the previous version:

Size and weight: The HomePod 2 is 6.6 inches (168mm) high and 5.6 inches (142 mm) wide. It weighs 5.16 pounds (2.3 kg). Its predecessor is a bit taller and a bit heavier, as it was 6.8 inches high (172mm) and weighed 5.5 pounds (2.5 kg).

Different colors: Both HomePod launched in white, but the new model offers a midnight color, which is a bit bluer than the space gray option released in 2018.

HomePod 2Image source: Apple Inc.

Audio technology: In this section, it’s important to say that the HomePod 2 offers different capabilities than its predecessor in hardware terms. Here’s the comparison:

HomePod 2 (2023)

  • 4-inch high-excursion woofer
  • Array of five horn-loaded tweeters
  • Four-microphone design for far-field Siri
  • Internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction
  • Advanced computational audio with system sensing for real-time tuning
  • Room sensing
  • Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for music and video
  • Multiroom audio with AirPlay
  • Stereo pair capable

HomePod (2018)

  • High-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier
  • Array of seven horn-loaded tweeters
  • Six-microphone array for far-field Siri
  • Internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction
  • Direct and ambient audio beamforming
  • Computational audio for real-time tuning
  • Multiroom audio with AirPlay
  • Stereo pair capable

Wireless: HomePod 2 offers the same Bluetooth 5.0 connection as its predecessor, but it offers 802.11n Wi-Fi, while the original one had 802.11ac with MIMO.

The newer HomePod also offers new sensors for temperature and humidity, an accelerometer, an Ultra Wideband chip for device proximity, and Matter support.

The HomePod 2 is now available for pre-order and will launch on February 3rd.

Don't Miss: $50K Mac Pro is now worth less than an iPhone on Apple’s trade-in site

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News