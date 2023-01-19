Click to Skip Ad
iOS 16.3 to fix iPhone 14 Pro Max horizontal lines bug

José Adorno
By
Published Jan 19th, 2023 12:58PM EST
Users are reporting horizontal line issue on their iPhone 14 Pro screens
Image: Reddit users

About a month ago, a growing number of iPhone 14 Pro Max users started reporting that a horizontal line appears across the screen when the phone wakes up. While most said this issue started after updating to iOS 16.2, others believe it’s been happening for a while with iOS 16.

On a Reddit thread, iPhone 14 Pro Max users said this issue occurs when the phone wakes up. Sometimes it’s just a line on the screen, sometimes multiple. Here’s what they wrote at the time:

I just got the iPhone 14 Pro Max this past Friday(12/9/22). I noticed that when the phone wakes up, horizontal lines flash on the screen. It does that randomly, not every time the phone wakes up. Sometimes it’s just 1 line, sometimes it’s multiple. I t ook it to Apple, and they ran diagnostics, and everything came back fine(green). The technician told me that their isn’t an issue with the hardware, that it’s has to do the software. He told me to erase my iPhone to start as a new iPhone, and that could fix the problem. I already did that, but it’s still happening. I just updated the phone with iOS 16.2, and it’s still doing that. Is anyone else experiencing this? What could it be?

The screen issue was recurring in Apple Discussion Forums as well. After taking the iPhone 14 to an Apple Store appointment for diagnostics, the users were told that this was not a hardware fault. Instead, Apple believed it was an iOS glitch.

Now, with iOS 16.3 being released next week, the Release Candidate version of this software says Apple was able to fix the horizontal lines bug. Here’s what the company stated in its release notes:

Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

iOS 16.3 will include the ability to use physical security keys to protect Apple IDs, a new Handoff tutorial for HomePod, and lots of bug fixes.

BGR will bring the full notes once iOS 16.3 is available.

José Adorno
