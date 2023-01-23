iPadOS 16.3 brings Security Keys for Apple ID and more

iPadOS 16.3 is now out. This new software update focuses on iPad models and brings only a few new features. If you plan on buying the new HomePod 2, you’ll need to download this version to get support for this upcoming product. Here’s what you need to know.

One of the most important functions available with iPadOS 16.3 is physical Security Keys for Apple ID. With that, users can strengthen the security of their accounts by requiring a physical security key as part of the Two Factor Authentication sign-in process on new devices. This is a follow-up of other security features Apple introduced in the past few months.

If you are planning to buy the new HomePod 2, iPadOS 16.3 enables support for this smart speaker that brings back a fuller sound quality with heavier bass. In addition, this update expands Advance Data Protection to more countries

iPadOS 16.3 also brings important bug fixes, such as:

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards;

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests.

With iPadOS 16.2, Apple introduced other features that improved the iPad experience. More notable were these two functions:

Stage Manager: With iPadOS 16.2, Apple brought back external display support with resolutions up to 6K available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), and iPad Air (5th generation). In addition, it’s possible to drag and drop files and windows from a compatible device to a connected display. Last but not least, Stage Manager offers support for using up to four apps on the iPad display and four on the external display.

Apple Music Sing: This function brings a new way to sing along with millions of songs using Apple Music with fully adjustable vocals and new enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics.

Besides iPadOS 16.3, Apple is also releasing iOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3.