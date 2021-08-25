iOS 15 beta 7 and iPadOS 15 beta 7 are rolling out now on iPhone and iPad

Apple has been releasing iOS 15 betas on Tuesday in recent months, but for whatever reason, the company waited to drop the latest beta on Wednesday this week. We’ll keep an eye out for notable updates, but developers can grab iOS 15 beta 7 and iPadOS 15 beta 7 now.

First of all, we should point out that all of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able to update to iOS 14, you’re in the clear for at least one more year, even if you’re still using an iPhone 6s Plus, an iPad Air 2, or an iPad mini 4.

As for the new features, iOS 15 is upgrading FaceTime with spatial audio, a grid view, Portrait Mode, and SharePlay to share music, movies, and more during video calls. The new Focus feature lets you make custom modes to decide which notifications you see depending on what time it is and where you are, Live Text can recognize text and make it selectable, and a few apps are getting significant redesigns, including Maps and Weather. All in all, it’s a pretty substantial update.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of all time at Amazon! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Which devices work with iOS 15 beta 7?

iOS 15 beta 7 is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 15 beta 7. If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together the full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install iOS 15 beta 7

As you know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or your iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!