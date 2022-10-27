iOS 15.7.1 brings security updates to iPhone and iPad users

A day after seeding iOS 16.2 beta 1, Apple is now making the iOS 15.7.1 update available. This version is dedicated to those that still haven’t updated to iOS 16 or can’t upgrade to the latest software release, as Apple requires an iPhone 8 or newer. Here’s what you need to know.

iOS 15.7.1 focuses on security fixes, such as the one highlighted by BGR yesterday that can make any app record your audio even without your permission due to a Siri flaw.

This SiriSpy bug was found by indie developer and 9to5Mac contributor Guilherme Rambo. According to him, “any app with access to Bluetooth could record your conversations with Siri and audio from the iOS keyboard dictation feature when using AirPods or Beats headsets. This would happen without the app requesting microphone access permission and without the app leaving any trace that it was listening to the microphone.”

Alongside this security fix, Apple also addresses general bug fixes for iPhone and iPad users. In addition, the company seeded the first public betas of iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, iPadOS 16.2, and tvOS 16.2.

Early this week, Apple released iOS 16.1, which finally brings the Live Activities feature to iPhone users.

In addition to that, Apple now offers Matter support, which is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms.

Another feature made available with iOS 16 is iCloud Shared Photo Library, which is a new way for families to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on.

If we learn more about the iOS 15.7.1 update, BGR will make sure to let you know about new features.

