iOS 15.6 fixes an Apple Music bug that’s making iPhone users so mad

About a month ago, we reported on a strange bug affecting iPhones running iOS 15. If they downloaded the Apple Music app from the App Store, it would automatically replace an app on the dock. Apple never publicly acknowledged the problem or even stated whether or not this behavior was intentional. But as YouTuber Aaron Zollo revealed in a recent tweet about the latest beta software, Apple has fixed the bug in iOS 15.6 beta 2.

Apple Music bug fixed in iOS 15.6 beta 2

As we noted last month, Apple started allowing iPhone users to delete all pre-installed apps several years ago. If you don’t want Stocks, Fitness, or Apple Music taking up space on your phone, you can just delete them like you would any other app.

Best of all, if you decide you want them back, you can redownload them from the App Store. This is where the bug surfaced. If you decided to redownload Apple Music, it would kick one of the apps from the dock on your Home Screen and take its place.

I put this bug to the test myself, as I had deleted Apple Music as soon as Apple gave me the chance. As expected, Apple Music immediately replaced the Spotify app in my dock and then dumped it somewhere else on my Home Screen. TechCrunch reported that the bug impacted iPhones running many different versions of iOS 15.

iOS 15.6 Beta 2 fixes the music bug when re-downloading Apple Music it would replace your music app in the dock. pic.twitter.com/ggYleWFBnq — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) June 1, 2022

Thankfully, as shown in the tweet above, the bug no longer appears in iOS 15.6 beta 2. Apple rolled out the latest beta for iOS developers on Tuesday, May 31st, and then to the public on Wednesday. If you’re one of the many iPhone owners that downloads all of the latest betas, this gives you one more reason to download iOS 15.6 beta 2.

What else is coming to iOS 15.6?

In less than a week, Apple will reveal a host of software updates for all of its most important devices. That includes iOS 16, which could be a significant upgrade for the iPhone operating system. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16 will bring “major enhancements to the lock screen,” such as wallpapers and widget-like capabilities.

The update should also bring improvements to the Health app, the Messages app, and future support for an always-on display. But iOS 16 won’t be out until September alongside the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the meantime, Apple is still updating iOS 15, but the latest updates haven’t added many new features.

In fact, it doesn’t look like iOS 15.6 will introduce any major features. As you can see in Aaron Zollo’s new video breakdown, virtually all of the changes happened behind the scenes. After all, this will likely be the last “point update” for iOS 15 before iOS 16 rolls out this fall. If you want to see what iOS 16 has to offer, tune in for WWDC 2022 on Monday.

