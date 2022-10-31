Instagram is down and users are being told their accounts are suspended

Instagram is down as some users report they cannot access the platform due to their account appearing suspended. In addition, other users are seeing huge follower count drops.

The Instagram Communication team posted on Twitter that it’s “aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

This is the second time Instagram has been down in over 24 hours. During the weekend, some other users experienced issues with the social media network as it crashed after a few minutes with the app open.

The Verge reports that “the suspension also appears to be causing follower counts to drop dramatically (…). As our social media manager noted, The Verge’s Instagram account dipped by 10,000 followers today.”

If this issue affects you, don’t try to reactivate your account or create a new one, as Instagram is trying to figure this out.

It’s unclear how long this outage will affect users. BGR will report back once we hear more from the company about what’s been causing this issue.