In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple may add USB-C to iPhones from last year

For over a year, we have heard the iPhone 15 series will ditch the Lightning port for a USB-C port. While rumors and reports treat this change as inevitable, there are pieces of evidence that the iPhone 15 series might not be the only iPhone getting a USB-C port. It turns out that Apple could be readying two other models for the change.

As discovered by Twitter user @aaronp613, references to six unreleased iPhone models were found in tvOS 17 beta code. While four of them (iPhone15,4, iPhone 15,5, iPhone16,1, and iPhone16,2) refer to the four iPhone 15 models, there are two additional new iPhones as well: iPhone14,1 and iPhone14,9.

Since both of these iPhones run the A15 Bionic chip, and Apple offers a handful of smartphones with this processor, it seems some of them could have a simple yet important change: They might ditch the Lightning port for USB-C.

Currently, the iPhone models with an A15 Bionic chip are the iPhone SE 3, all iPhone 13 models, and the regular iPhone 14 versions. That said, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus might likely get a revised version to support the USB-C port, as they should continue to be sold by Apple for the next couple of years.

Leaker Majin Bu posted on Twitter that Apple could unveil two iPhone 14 models with USB-C ports, most likely the standard versions, as the company usually ditches the Pro models after it releases a new generation. Although he deleted the post, it’s still possible that the Cupertino firm decided to follow this path.

That way, users will have more options to choose from, as Apple would be offering USB-C iPhones with three different processors and features.

It’s also important to note that Apple has never changed the port of an already-released iPhone, although it’s also been ten years since the company changed it for the last time.

Whether these are possible iPhones being released in the near future, we’ll surely learn more about them, although you shouldn’t expect new iPhones, such as a new mini or SE 4 models.

As beta testing follows, let’s see if tvOS 17 or another operating system will bring more details about upcoming iPhone models. Below, you can learn everything we know about the four different iPhone models expected for later next month.