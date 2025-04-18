iMessage now integrates Apple Sports app for real-time score sharing

Sports fans can now take advantage of a great new feature in the Apple Sports app. The free iPhone software, which delivers real-time scores, stats, and other useful information for fans, now features Game Card Sharing.

With this new feature, users can generate and share dynamic game cards across all supported leagues, whether the matchup is upcoming, live, or completed. This is a perfect way to let a friend know that an important match is coming up, or that your favorite team is dominating theirs.

The Game Card seamlessly integrates with iMessage, but it also works with all other social media apps. By opening the Apple Sports app and selecting a match, users can instantly generate a clean, visually engaging card for any game. The Game Card can then be shared via iMessage or other apps, always highlighting game matchups and final results.

Apple says a share button appears at the top right of each game card, making it easy to showcase the Apple Sports experience. This functionality is available as a free update on the App Store.

Just recently, the app was updated so users can follow the UEFA Women’s Champions League, as the top teams compete for the most prestigious title in European soccer.

F1 fans can also follow the action on the track this season by tracking live leaderboards, lap times, and more.

The Apple Sports app includes coverage for the Bundesliga, Champions League, Conference League, EFL Championship, Europa League, FA Cup, FBS and FCS NCAA College Football, LaLiga, League Cup, LIGA MX, Ligue 1, Men’s College Basketball, MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, Premier League, Serie A, WNBA, and Women’s College Basketball.

Currently, the app is available in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, with support for English, as well as French and Spanish, where available. We’re still waiting for a global rollout of the experience.