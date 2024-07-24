I’m having way too much fun playing with Govee Curtain Lights

Govee makes tons of different smart home products. But some might say that Govee is best known for all the different smart lighting solutions it offers. One of my favorite examples is the awesome new Govee Curtain Lights wall backdrop, and playing with this thing is way more fun than it has any right being.

I’ve spent plenty of time with the company’s smart LED wall lights that were released last year. Govee Curtain Lights will add a totally unique and fun smart lighting element to any room, and you can get one for $85.99 instead of $130 right now, thanks to a clippable coupon.

Dubbed Govee Curtain Lights, this awesome setup consists of many strands of LED lights connected by one main strip across the top. There are 520 LED bulbs in total, and they combine to create a wall of lights you can hang just about anywhere.

The curtain of LEDs ends up being 5 feet wide and 6.6 feet long, though you can cut the strip on top to make it narrower if you need to. Or, you can always get multiple Curtain Lights to hang side-by-side. This way, you can cover an entire wall or even the whole room if you want to.

Govee Curtain Lights cover the wall with 520 individual LEDs. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Once it’s installed, the Govee Curtain Lights come with around 90 dynamic scenes, an “Enhanced Music Mode” that flashes and changes along to the beat of your music, and a DIY canvas so you can make your own images. The DIY feature was definitely my favorite part, even though I’m not much of an artist.

Thankfully, Govee knows that not everyone has artistic talent. That’s why you can even upload GIFs and watch the animation play on your Curtain Lights. I can’t tell you how much fun I’ve had while uploading all sorts of different GIFs to check them out.

I had a blast playing with the Govee Curtain Lights, which retail for $130. Considering you get a full wall of 520 LED lights for that price, it’s definitely a bargain. Right now, however, you can save some money and get yours for just $85.99. I actually just ordered another one for myself since this is the lowest price I’ve seen since before the holidays last year.