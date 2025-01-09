How to track California wildfires in real-time

California is currently dealing with some of the most destructive wildfires in the state’s history. Five people have been killed so far, and more than 2,000 buildings have been burned in Los Angeles alone, according to The Los Angeles Times. The situation is ongoing, and there’s an app that has everything you need to know during a fire emergency, including how to track the wildfires in California in real-time.

Watch Duty is a nonprofit app that tracks wildfires with live maps and alerts. The app has been available since 2021, and US users in 22 states can take advantage of evacuation warnings; real-time text, photo, and video updates; and maps with flame icons indicating where fires are blazing.

Here’s how Watch Duty works so you can track the wildfires in California in real-time:

A 911 dispatch center receives a call about a vegetation fire

Its automated monitoring system hears that 911 dispatch and alerts its team in Slack

All available Watch Duty reporters in that region begin monitoring their radio scanners, wildfire cameras, satellites, and other public sources

The team vets all available information and awaits for on-scene personnel to give an official report on conditions

If it perceives a threat to life or property, the app notifies the affected public via the Watch Duty app

Reporters will continually monitor the incident and update the public until it is extinguished or no longer a threat to life or property.

Experts are recommending that everyone in Los Angeles download the app, as it’s been faster to register wildfire alerts than the official government accounts on social media. One X user wrote: “LA people—if you’re having trouble getting real updates on the fires (and power outages, air quality, etc), I recommend Watch Duty.”

LA people—if you’re having trouble getting real updates on the fires (and power outages, air quality etc) I recommend this app: https://t.co/whLniD62Uz — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 8, 2025

Another user wrote: “We are ok but staying cautious! La friends and family, please don’t wait until the last minute to evacuate; the watch duty app has been so helpful in keeping track of all the fires and evacuation zones. Safety above all”

Watch Duty is free and relies on funding from private donations to stay up and running. The app’s core features, which include fire monitoring, safety, and evacuation tips, are entirely free. That said, this is one of the best apps for tracking wildfires, especially the one in California right now.