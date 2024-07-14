Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta Apple Intelligence iPhone shortcuts iOS 18 iPhone 16 Pixel 8a iOS 16
Home Tech How To

How to switch from Google Photos to iCloud Photos with Apple’s official tool

By
Published Jul 14th, 2024 10:04AM EDT
macOS Ventura iCloud Photos
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Switching from Android to iOS—or vice versa—can be challenging because there’s always the chance you’ll end up losing data in the process. This could be due to a lack of an app, an incompatibility between the systems, or a minor bug.

While Apple offers Android users the Move to iOS tool and Google has a similar feature for iPhone users, the Mountain View, California company recently released a new tool to help you copy your photos and videos to a service outside Google.

What’s great about this feature is that you can transfer all the photo data, which means they will have the original resolution and all the information you might need to organize your iPhone library once you make that switch. This also comes three years after Apple released a similar tool to help transfer iCloud Photos content to Google Photos.

Here’s how to easily switch from Google Photos to iCloud Photos with the official Google tool:

  • Go to your Google Account Dashboard
  • Under  “Recently used Google services” or “Other Google services,” scroll to Photos and tap Transfer data
  • Choose the data you want to copy, then tap Continue
  • After you sign in to your Google Account and authorize Takeout, use the “Move To” button to select iCloud
  • Tap Continue, then Agree and continue

Google says that once your photos and videos are copied, you will receive an email with a link to locate them in the new service.

These are the supported photo and video file types you can share from Google Photos:

  • Photos: .jpg, .png, .gif, .webp, .avif and most RAW files.
  • Videos: .mp4, .mov, .m4v, .mpg, mkv, .mod, .mmv, avi, .divx, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .3gp, .3g2, .m2t, .m2ts, and .mts files.

Google also notes that you can’t transfer photos and videos from an account for children under the applicable age in their country, accounts through work, school, or other organizations, or accounts with Advanced Protection turned on.

Don’t Miss: iPhone users don’t use Android because they don’t want to, not because it’s hard to switch

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News

\