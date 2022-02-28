Hidden iPhone trick lets you take photos without even touching your phone

There is no shortage of iPhone tricks out there, but the one we’re focusing on today is exceptionally cool. As you’ll see below, there’s actually a hidden iPhone trick that allows you to take photos without even touching your phone. And while it may seem like a gimmick, it’s actually quite useful. Especially for times when you’re trying to take a group photo and also be in it, this clever iPhone trick is nothing short of a lifesaver.

iPhone trick for the ages – take a photo with your voice

There are actually a few ways to take photos on your iPhone without touching it. The first way we’re going to cover involves the Shortcuts app. Even though the Shortcuts app is primarily geared for power users, this workaround is pretty simple to set up even for casual users.

The first thing you need to do is download the Shortcuts app from the App Store. And while the Shortcuts app does come with more than 300 built-in actions, we’re just going to focus on one right now.

Once the Shortcuts app is on your phone, open it up and tap the Gallery icon in the bottom right. Next, type “say cheese” into the search bar. You should see a tile card that reads “Say Cheese” pop up on the display.

If you tap “Add Shortcut,” you’ll be good to go. From there, all you have to do is say “Hey Siri, Say Cheese.” Upon doing so, your iPhone will take a photo with the back camera and save it to your photo library.

Another way to take a photo without touching your device

If you have an Apple Watch, there’s another iPhone trick that lets you take a photo without having to hold your iPhone. This is also a relatively simple trick.

First off, wake up your Apple Watch and open up the Camera Remote app. Position your phone in the orientation you want with the subjects you want in focus. Once everything is set up just right, tap the “Shutter” button on your Apple Watch. After three seconds, your iPhone will snap a photo.

All in all, this is a great example of how being part of Apple’s ecosystem provides users with a seamless user experience.

Lastly, if you’re looking for more iPhone tricks, make sure to look at our roundup of great iPhone tips you probably didn’t know existed.