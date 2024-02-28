Heavy Rotation Mix is the personalized Apple Music feature I’ve been waiting for

Apple Music is again heading in the right direction with a new personalized feature. As of today, the music streaming service added a new AI playlist: Heavy Rotation Mix, which makes me believe Apple Music is finally taking serious users’ feedback.

This Apple Music feature comes a week after the service announced it was bringing monthly replays for its users. With it, subscribers can discover their most listened-to artists, songs, and albums every month ahead of the annual wrap-up in December.

Now, with the Heavy Rotation Mix, Apple Music says you can listen to “The tracks you can’t get enough of lately, all in one place. Updated daily.” This is the first playlist of the streaming, updated daily with the user’s most-listened songs of the moment.

How to find Heavy Rotation Mix, one of Apple Music’s best-personalized features

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple Music’s Heavy Rotation Mix is available in the Home tab (for iOS 17.4 or newer) or the Listen Now tab (for iOS 17.3 or older). Once you tap the tab, the Heavy Rotation Mix will be available with up to 25 of your most-listened songs of the moment.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For me, it’s a mix of The Killers and Sigrid because I became obsessed with The Killers after their concert last November, and I’m already preparing myself for Sigrid’s concert in May in São Paulo.

What I like the most about this Apple Music feature is that my 25 most-played songs playlist doesn’t reflect the songs I like the most at the moment, so it’s nice to have a mix that will always be accurate with what I want to listen to now.

If you combine this new Apple Music feature with the recently released Collaborative Playlists function, Monthly Replay, and SharePlay capabilities so that anyone can join a queue for a party, Apple’s music streaming service is finally making the streaming more shareable and fun to use, and not anymore a party without people.