Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could offer seven years of support

We already know that Google plans to host a Pixel 8 launch event on October 4, but new rumors and leaks about the upcoming device continue to appear online. While we’d previously heard rumors about extended years of support for the Pixel 8, more details are starting to leak. Leakers now say that Google will offer seven years of support on the Pixel 8.

It’s important to remember that these seven years of support don’t indicate support for seven new Android operating system versions, something leaker Kamila Wojciechowska was quick to point out, too. Instead, it could just be seven years of OS and security updates, with the last couple of years just seeing updates to essential security functions.

Even if it isn’t seven years of OS updates, it’s still a huge improvement to the current standards offered by many other Android phone manufacturers. It’s also the second time that Google has extended how long it supports one of its products, with the company revealing ten years of support for Chromebooks just last month.

If this leak proves true, it means that Google will offer a support timeline similar to what we already see from Apple. Additionally, it’ll mean that the Pixel 8 offers longer support from its manufacturer than any current Samsung devices, which have only offered up to five years of support over the past few generations. That five-year timeline is similar to Apple’s too, which means Google would have the longest timeline for additional support after the phone’s release.

Either way, seven years of support is a huge boon for consumers, especially as smartphones have started to stagnate over the past few generations. Until we see any major improvements between phone generations, there really isn’t much reason to upgrade every year beyond just wanting the newest and shiniest device.

If Google offers seven years of support with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it could push others to do the same.