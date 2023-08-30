Click to Skip Ad
Google announces Pixel 8 launch event will take place on October 4

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Aug 30th, 2023 4:36PM EDT
Google Pixel 7a Front
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

Exactly one day after Apple confirmed the iPhone 15 launch event will take place on September 12, Google revealed it will take the stage for its own fall event in October. The “Made by Google” event kicks off on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET in New York City, and we expect to see plenty of new hardware, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google’s inability to keep secrets prior to its launch events continued this year. In fact, as spotted by @Android_Setting on X, Google even included a picture of someone holding a Pixel 8 Pro on a page on its website this week (which has since been removed).

So we already know just about everything there is to know about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. As you can see in the leaked image, Google has altered the look of the rear cameras in the camera bar, placing them in a single oval instead of two separate cutouts. Save for that relatively subtle change, the Pixel 8 will feature a similar design to that of the Pixel 7.

As for the specifications, we know Google’s Tensor G3 chip will debut in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Much like Apple does with its A-series chips, Google now manufactures processors for its flagship phones, boosting their performance with each new release.

But most importantly, Google made a new #BestPhonesForever ad for the event:

Beyond the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we also expect to see the Pixel Watch 2, which will reportedly feature a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, longer battery life, and health sensors similar to the Fitbit Sense 2 (via 9to5Google).

There might also be a few surprises in store, so be sure to tune in on October 4.

