Google’s Pixel 7 event confirmed for October 6th

Just hours before Apple takes the stage to reveal the iPhone 14, Google has announced that the next Made By Google event will take place on October 6. Google will unveil a number of new products at the event, but the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should be the stars of the show. The event begins at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 6.

Google confirmed the date on Twitter, where it also shared the following short video:

The company previously announced several new products it planned to launch in the coming months at Google I/O 2022. Some of those products already arrived, such as the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro. We are still waiting on others, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch. Both should make their formal debuts at the event next month.

The event is still a month away, but Google has already shared some details.

The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will have similar designs to last year’s Pixel 6 models, but the aluminum finish will now extend to the entire camera bar. Google’s next-generation Tensor chip will also power the Pixel 7 models, and both will ship with Android 13.

As for the Pixel Watch, we have already seen its circular, domed design in images. It will have a tactile crown on the side like an Apple Watch, it will feature removable bands, it should run the latest version of Wear OS, and it will feature Fitbit’s health and fitness tools. Leaks also suggest that the Pixel Watch will have a 300 mAh battery.

Google also revealed the Pixel Notepad at its developer conference, but that won’t be ready until 2023. That said, we may get an update on the tablet at the Pixel 7 event. Be sure to tune in next month to see what all Google has in store for this fall and beyond.

