The 5 biggest announcements from Google I/O 2022

Google I/O 2022 officially began on Wednesday morning as the company hosted its keynote address in Mountain View, California. The first hour and a half were focused almost entirely on new features for the company’s various apps and services, but near the end of Google I/O 2022, the big announcements started dropping.

Google ended up announcing five new products at its developer conference. If you want to know more about them, read on for videos and more.

Pixel 6a is launching this summer

Google’s midrange smartphone line returns with the Pixel 6a. The design is similar to that of the Pixel 6, but there are some differences. The display measures in at just 6.1 inches — just a bit smaller than the 6.4-inch screen of the Pixel 6. The primary rear camera has also been downgraded from 50MP to 12MP, and the Pixel 6a only has 6GB of RAM.

There are several similarities as well. Most importantly, the Pixel 6a runs on Google’s Tensor SoC, which means that it will be significantly more powerful than the Pixel 5a. All of the most iconic features from the Pixel 6 are included as well, such as Real Tone, Night Sight, Magic Eraser, Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate.

Pixel 6a will be available in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colorways, starting at $449. Preorders start on July 21st and the phone will be on shelves on July 28th.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming this fall

There was never any doubt that Google would have another flagship Pixel phone ready for this fall, but the company confirmed as much on Wednesday. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the next version of Google’s Tensor chip. Plus, the aluminum finish has been extended to the entire camera bar, and both will ship with Android 13. That’s all that Google was willing to share, but we’ll learn more ahead of the launch this fall.

Pixel Buds Pro add active noise cancellation

Google unveiled the Pixel Buds Pro today. These will be the first Pixel Buds to feature active noise cancellation (ANC). The ANC is powered by a new custom, 6-core audio chip that runs Google’s own algorithms and custom speakers. Pixel Buds Pro also have a new Silent Seal feature that adapts to your ear to ensure the most amount of noise possible is canceled. There are even built-in sensors to measure the pressure in your ear canal.

Another major addition is Multipoint connectivity. Pixel Buds Pro will automatically switch between any of your previously paired Bluetooth devices. If you stop watching a video on a laptop to answer the phone, your headphones will know to switch over. And there is also a transparency mode to let ambient noise come through.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro will cost $199 and come in four colors: Coral, Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal. The earbuds offer up to 11 hours of listening time or 7 hours with ANC. Preorders open on July 21st and the earbuds go on sale on July 28th.

Pixel Watch debuts a new version of Wear OS

After years of rumors and leaks, Google finally confirmed the existence of the Pixel Watch at I/O 2022. Google’s first watch has a circular, domed design, a tactile crown on the side, and customizable bands that are easy to attach and detach. Pixel Watch will run on the latest version of Wear OS, and it will also feature Fitbit’s health and fitness tools.

The Pixel Watch will be available this fall alongside the Pixel 7 series.

Pixel Tablet is on track for 2023

We also got an early look at the Pixel Tablet on Wednesday, but didn’t learn much about its capabilities. We know that it will be powered by Tensor, and Google wants it to be “the most helpful tablet in the world.” It should be out at some point in 2023.

Those were all of the biggest announcements from Google I/O 2022. For more information about all of the new devices, be sure to check out Google’s blog.

