Google I/O 2022 live stream: How to watch and what to expect

For the second year in a row, Google will host its annual I/O developer conference virtually. Google I/O 2022 kicks off on Wednesday, May 11th. If you want to know what Google has in store for this year’s event, tune in to the keynote live stream, which begins at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.

Last year’s I/O keynote address lasted about two hours, so be sure to set aside plenty of time if you want to watch the entire stream today.

Watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote

As usual, Google hasn’t given us any hints about what it plans to discuss during the keynote. Here is the synopsis Google provided: “Tune in to find out how we’re furthering our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

One way Google could consider trying to “organize the world’s information” may be with a software update. Android 13 will undoubtedly be front and center at the event, with the first beta having rolled out just last month. The final release won’t be ready until the fall, but we should learn more about it during the keynote.

You can watch the Google I/O 2022 live stream in the embedded video below:

What else to expect from the keynote

In recent months, there has been an avalanche of leaks about the so-called Pixel Watch. In fact, someone from Google seemingly left the device at a restaurant in April, confirming its existence and many of the design leaks.

Photos of the watch show a round device more similar to the Galaxy Watch than the Apple Watch. It also features a crown along with two additional buttons on the side. At this point, it’s only a matter of time before Google formally announces the Pixel Watch.

There are also rumors that the Pixel 6a will make its debut on Wednesday. Sources say that the Pixel 6a will feature the same design as the Pixel 6, complete with its unique camera bar. Google will also include its Tensor chip, but there’s word that the company will downgrade from a 50-megapixel sensor back down to 12 megapixels as well.

Other potential hardware announcements include a pair of premium earbuds and Google’s first foldable phone.

Last week, Jon Prosser hinted that the Pixel Buds Pro would be coming soon in Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog colors. Google I/O might be a touch too soon, but given that Google only sells one model at the moment — Pixel Buds A-Series — it would make sense for the company to introduce a premium option soon.

More Pixel news: For more Google Pixel coverage, check out our guide to everything you need to know about the Pixel 6.