Pixel Watch leaks because someone at Google left it in a restaurant

The first Pixel Watch rumor popped up about a year ago, giving us a look at the wearable’s purported design and user interface. Since then, we’ve seen an increasing number of reports that indicated a 2022 release date is imminent. Google might still unveil the device at I/O 2022 in the coming weeks. But we already know the wearable is real because someone at Google forgot it in a restaurant. As a result, a tech enthusiast took photos of the Pixel Watch prototype and posted them online.

Also, Google just registered a trademark for Pixel Watch that further reinforces claims that Google is getting ready to launch the device.

Is the Pixel Watch coming soon?

It’s not that we ever doubted the Pixel Watch’s existence. We don’t need real-life photos of a Google Pixel device to know it’s real.

The gadget already popped up in numerous leaks ahead of its launch, which is a Pixel tradition. And every Pixel leak from a reliable source always ends up being accurate.

Google forgetting the Pixel Watch in a restaurant is just the cherry on top. It’s the type of tech leak that we seldom get to see.

Gadget fans will remember a similar incident that involved an iPhone 4 prototype a few years ago. Apple’s first major iPhone redesign leaked several weeks before Steve Jobs could introduce it. That’s because Apple engineers forgot it in a bar and a blog bought the prototype.

The Pixel Watch doesn’t have the same clout as the iPhone, but the incident is certainly notable. Android Central was the first to publish the story. The person who found the Pixel Watch prototype provided the blog with plenty of photos.

But the guy who leaked the information then took to Reddit to tell the story and answer questions.

The real-life photos

Apparently, the Redditor’s friend works at a restaurant where someone forgot the Pixel Watch several weeks ago. The person waited for someone to reclaim it, but no one ever showed up. Then, they passed it on to their tech-loving friend, who shared real-life Pixel Watch photos with the world.

The leaker also provided more information about the unreleased wearable. The Pixel Watch doesn’t have a metal bezel, which is an immediate cause for concern. It’s also unclear how that rounded glass will handle accidental drops.

The screen measures 1.5 inches and appears to have a thick bezel. The Pixel Watch thickness is about 0.5 inches, according to the leaker. The device features a couple of buttons in addition to the crown.

The Pixel Watch photos also show the wearable’s sensor array, which sits in the center of the curved back. The wearable features proprietary straps that are removable, just like any smartwatch. The person who forgot the Pixel Watch also forgot the blue watchband pictured down below.

Speaking of other devices, the leaker posted a comparison photo to show how big the Pixel Watch is relative to a 40mm Apple Watch and a 46mm Galaxy Watch.

The Pixel Watch that Google forgot in a restaurant might not have had a final operating system installed. It didn’t boot past a Google logo when it still had a battery charge. The battery has since died, and it uses a proprietary charger so it cannot be recharged.

Pixel Watch photos aside, Google also just filed for a Pixel Watch trademark, per 9to5Google. It’s available at this link, and it tells us Google is getting ready to unveil the wearable. Google I/O 2022 can’t come soon enough.

