Google’s $449 Pixel 6a is its most exciting midrange phone ever

Google’s Pixel 6a appeared in countless leaks ahead of I/O 2022, suggesting that a launch is imminent. After a lengthy keynote that detailed Google’s newest software advancements across various products, Google finally unveiled its newest affordable Pixel offer. And now that Pixel 6a is official, we can tell you it’s the most exciting A-series Pixel phone Google ever made. And it’s not because the Pixel 6a starts at $449, although the price tag is undoubtedly exciting.

The most important feature

The Pixel 6’s $599 price tag is already lower than you’d expect from a flagship Android phone. And that’s a great deal for anyone looking to get Google’s version of Android, even though the Pixel 6 phones have had their share of issues.

But the $449 Pixel 6a is an even better deal. That’s because the Pixel 6a’s most crucial component is identical to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Just as rumored, the Pixel 6a features the Google Tensor System-on-Chip (SoC) that also powers the more expensive models. That means it’ll support the same high-end features as the pricier models.

Other specs include a 6.1-inch hole-punch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and under-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, dual-lens rear camera (12.2-megapixel dual Pixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensors), 8-megapixel selfie camera, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E support, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 4,300 mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Also noteworthy is that Google plans to guarantee at least five years of security updates for the Pixel 6a. The phone should also support several years of Android OS updates, making the $449 price even better.

And yes, the Pixel 6a looks just like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It’s an all-screen hole-punch screen on the front and a large horizontal camera bump on the back. It’s the same Pixel design we expect from the Pixel 7, which Google also teased at the event.

Speaking of price, you won’t be able to preorder the Pixel 6a anytime soon. Google will start taking orders online only on July 21st. The phone’s release date is July 28th, so that’s when you’ll be able to purchase it in a Google store. Also, that’s when preorders ship to your door.

The Pixel 6a will be available in three colors: black, white, and green.

The handset will be available more widely than its predecessor, with Google planning to launch it in these markets: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

More Pixel coverage: For more Pixel news, visit our Pixel 6 guide.