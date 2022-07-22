Where to preorder Google’s Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro

Over two months after the big reveal at Google I/O 2022, the Pixel 6a is now up for preorder. More often than not, smartphone vendors announce their new devices days or weeks ahead of release. But Google took a different approach this time. Google’s budget-friendly Pixel 6a starts at $449, and if you preorder today, you should get your phone on July 28th.

Where to preorder Google’s Pixel 6a online

The Pixel 6a is an interesting blend between Google’s other budget models and the flagship Pixel 6. Other than the price, the most noticeable difference is the 6.1-inch OLED display. The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch screen and the Pixel 6 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch screen. Otherwise, the design is very similar, with the same rear camera bar and center-cut selfie camera.

As for the specifications, the highlight of the Pixel 6a is the inclusion of Google’s homegrown Tensor chip. This is the same processor that powers Google’s other Pixel 6 phones, and gives the midrange device a significant advantage over many of its rivals.

Meanwhile, Google has downgraded virtually everything else inside of its Pixel 6a. The phone ships with 6GB of RAM, only offers 128GB of internal storage, replaces the 50-megapixel wide angle lens with a 12-megapixel lens, and has a 4410 mAh battery.

Still, if you’re on a budget, the Pixel 6a is going to be one of the affordable phones to beat in 2022. You can preorder now on Google’s website for $449 unlocked or from a carrier in sage, chalk, and charcoal colorways. You can get up to $300 off if you are willing to trade in an old phone, and Google will also give you a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series.

You can also preorder at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, and other major retailers.

Where to preorder Google’s Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel 6a wasn’t the only device to debut at Google I/O this summer. The company also unveiled the Pixel Buds Pro, which went up for preorder on Thursday.

These are the first Pixel Buds with active noise cancellation (ANC). The ANC is powered by a new custom, 6-core audio chip by Google. Pixel Buds Pro also have a new Silent Seal feature that adapts to your ears to ensure the most amount of noise possible is canceled. There are even built-in sensors to measure the pressure in your ear canal. The earbuds offer up to 11 hours of listening time or 7 hours with ANC.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro cost $199 and come in coral, lemongrass, fog, and charcoal colors. You can preorder the premium buds now on Google’s website.

You can also preorder at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and other major retailers.