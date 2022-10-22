‘Hey Google’ isn’t working on some Pixel Buds Pro

If you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and Google has gone AWOL on your voice commands, you aren’t alone.

As reported by 9to5Google, dozens of reports have popped up on social media and across the internet from Pixel Buds Pro owners who have discovered that interacting with the Google Assistant by voice on their earbuds has stopped working.

According to the report, users experiencing this issue are getting an error message saying, “Voice Match is disabled because this device does not currently support the Assistant language selected,” despite never changing the language they were using before:

Those with this issue are prompted after connecting their Pixel Buds Pro by a “Say ‘Hey Google’ disabled” warning. Google says “Voice Match is disabled because this device does not currently support the Assistant language selected.” The recommended solution is to “select a supported language in Assistant language settings” with a link to those preferences.

Google has not yet responded to the reports or given a timeline as to when the issue may be fixed.

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s answer to AirPods Pro

Google has slowly but surely been expanding its headphone lineup. First, the company announced the Pixel Buds. Then, they came out with the more affordable Pixel Buds A Series. Finally, to take on AirPods Pro, the company released the Pixel Buds Pro.

The earbuds come packed with noise cancellation, automatic switching between devices, and over a day of battery life. Here are some additional features for reference:

Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal™

Up to 31 hours of total listening time

Just say “Hey Google” for a little help

Transparency mode helps you hear what’s outside

Wireless charging

At $199, the Pixel Buds Pro are $50 cheaper than the AirPods Pro. They’re a solid option for Pixel, Android, and even iPhone owners. The earbuds will become even more important as Google continues to expand its product lineup with the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet.