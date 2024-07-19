Google suddenly says it will purge the worst Android apps in the Play Store

Starting August 31, 2024, Google Play Store will make it harder for low-quality apps to become available for Android users. In a new support document, Google wants to ensure a better minimum quality for an application to be available in its store.

As noted by AndroidAuthority, Google says, “Apps should provide a stable, responsive, and engaging user experience.” In other words, apps that crash, don’t have the basic degree of adequate utility as mobile apps, lack engaging content, or exhibit other behavior that is not consistent with a functional and engaging user experience will no longer be allowed on Google Play.

Google gives some examples of common violations, such as:

Apps that are static without app-specific functionalities, for example, text-only or PDF file apps

Apps with very little content and that do not provide an engaging user experience, for example, single wallpaper apps

Apps that are designed to do nothing or have no function

Apps that don’t install

Apps that install but don’t load

While Mountain View already lets Android users download apps from third-party stores, this also helps Google Play feel more secure for the billion users out there, as most people prefer the built-in solution.

It’s also important to note that in 2023, Google made a similar move when it prevented 2.28 million policy-violating apps from being published on its store and rejected almost 200,000 app submissions for the same reason.

At this moment, it’s unclear how many apps Google will remove from its store, but it does get us wondering why it took so long for the company to go through a fine toothcomb to prevent bad apps on its ecosystem.

While Apple’s App Store usually feels more secure, BGR always has a story about some copycat app that was approved or doesn’t work as intended. As these big tech companies are under scrutiny from government agencies, it’s only natural they try to raise the bar of their offerings to avoid legal issues.

BGR will let you know once Google’s new policy goes into effect.