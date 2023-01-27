Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 Pro Max New on Netflix AirPods Deals Netflix Top 10 Verizon Phone Deals New on Disney Plus No Caller ID Apple Watch Deals
Home Tech Apps & Software

Delete these 203 malicious iPhone and Android apps before they take control of your phone

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 27th, 2023 5:55PM EST
App Store Awards 2022
Image: Apple Inc.

Our first heap of malicious mobile apps in 2023 is a doozy. Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) teamed up to share a list of more than 200 apps containing malware on iOS and Android devices.

“The public is being asked to look out for malicious apps,” said Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, DES Minister, in a Facebook post on the Ministry’s profile last week. “If they are downloaded, hackers can steal your personal data or take control of your phones.”

The groups claim that victims who download the apps put themselves at risk of having their bank accounts drained and their phones taken over by hackers. Unsurprisingly, many of the apps have fairly innocuous names, like 4K Pro Camera, Beauty Filter, EmojiOne Keyboard, iMessager, Now QRcode Scan, Private SMS, and Wow Translator.

You can see the full list of malicious iOS and Android apps in the slideshow below:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The DES and NCSA say that they have asked Apple and Google to remove these apps from their respective app stores. Unfortunately, they did not specify which apps were found on which mobile operating system, but if any of these names look like apps currently installed on your phone, your best bet is to delete it until you can be sure it’s safe.

Don't Miss: 16 popular Android apps are secretly killing your battery, so delete them ASAP

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News