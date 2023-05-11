Google’s Pixel Fold announcement makes me hope Apple never folds the iPhone

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

On Wednesday, we got our first official look at Google’s attempt to become an AI-first company. Besides its software announcements, the company also introduced some hardware products, including the upcoming Google Pixel Fold.

What’s interesting about this device is that Google is finally giving “the guidelines” of what a foldable Android device should look like. While Samsung and other manufacturers have been making foldable phones for a few years now, that was Google’s time to show the world how to create it properly – but I must say, I was not impressed.

It doesn’t mean I don’t like it, but from an Apple user perspective, it just makes me not excited for the Cupertino firm to follow the same trend and eventually fold the iPhone.

Is Apple working on a foldable iPhone?

Apple has several patents regarding a foldable iPhone, but as of now, analysts believe if any Apple product will fold, it could be an iPad. Display analyst Ross Young said last year that there were no supply chain indications of Apple working on a folding iPhone, and one shouldn’t be available sooner than 2025.

On the other hand, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported at the beginning of the year that a folding iPad could launch in 2024, but not much else. The general expectation is that Apple will wait at least a few more years before folding any of its devices.

Google Pixel Fold shows it’s not the time to fold an iPhone

That being said, I was not impressed with Google Pixel Fold. After seeing some hands-on photos and Google’s keynote, I think the device still doesn’t solve a few huge problems.

The hinge on the device is very noticeable and makes the $1,800 smartphone seem fragile

The Google Pixel Fold is thin, but the bezels are very noticeable

The aspect ratio is not ideal for watching TV shows or playing games with the phone unfolded

In addition, the idea of opening two apps side by side could be enticing, but have you tried typing on an iPad? It’s just clunky – and that’s probably what it feels like to type on an unfolded Google Pixel Fold.

The only feature that excites me is the Google Pixel Fold camera – and the improved selfie photos with the primary camera. To be honest, I could get the same experience with the Google Pixel 7 or even previous iterations that cost way less.

Wrap up

I hope foldable phones can become a thing in the future. But, at the moment, the P-OLED technology feels cheap, and the hinge of these devices seems ready to break due to dust, which is a no-go for the expensive price point.

I’m looking forward to what Google has in store for its tablets, as Apple has dominated this market for so long that it feels an Android tablet could never catch up.