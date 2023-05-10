Pixel 7a debuts at Google I/O 2023 with higher price and better specs

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google was apparently pleased with the response to its Pixel 6a announcement from Google I/O last year, because the company repeated the trick with the Pixel 7a at this year’s conference. On Wednesday, the Pixel 7a made its debut at Google I/O 2023, where Google confirmed all of the leaks that have been floating around the internet in recent months.

Design, specs, and features

As was leaked, the Pixel 7a looks similar to the Pixel 6a, with the same 6.1-inch OLED display, centered hole-punch selfie camera, and camera bar on the rear panel. At a glance, the only real visual change is the look of said camera bar, which has adopted the same two-tone appearance as that of the Pixel 7, matching the color of the phone’s shell.

While the phone doesn’t look much different than its predecessor, it’s what’s inside that counts. The Pixel 7a features Google’s Tensor G2 processor, which debuted on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro last fall. Expect a significant boost in performance as a result. The display was upgraded to support a 90Hz refresh rate as well, so in addition to improved performance, everything should look even smoother as you scroll up and down on the screen.

Other specifications and features on the Pixel 7a include a 64-megapixel primary camera and 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, a USB-C port, and, at long last, support for wireless charging. This is the first time that Google has ever included wireless charging support on any of its A-series Pixel smartphones. Unfortunately, there’s still no sign of the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was also absent on the Pixel 6a.

Price and release date

Google announced on Wednesday that the Pixel 7a is available right now, on May 10th, starting at $499. The midrange device comes in four colors: Charcoal, Coral, Sea, and Snow. You can place your order now at the online Google Store.