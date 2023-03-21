Google is inviting Pixel Superfans to test its Bard AI early

Back when Google announced its experimental conversational AI service called Bard in February, we were excited to see the first real ChatGPT rival in action. Over a month later, Google still hasn’t kicked off public testing for the chatbot, but that might change soon. In recent days, Google began sending early access invites to select members of the Pixel Superfan community to test Bard and share feedback to improve the chatbot before it launches.

Google is inching closer to launching Bard

“Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google that lets you collaborate with generative AI,” reads the invite. “We’d like to offer you – a member of our Pixel Superfan community – early access so you can get started as soon as Bard launches, and share your feedback.”

The invite goes on to ask the recipient to complete a form and notes that this opportunity has only been offered to “a small, randomly selected group of Pixel Superfans.”

Google didn’t share any additional information, but it certainly seems like Bard will see the light of day in the coming weeks. Google had to have known that word of these emailed invitations would spread, so we hope to hear more from the company soon. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for people who are invited to the early access test.

While Bard is still a work in progress, Google’s AI ambitions are larger than just a chatbot. Last week, the company revealed numerous AI-powered features coming to Gmail, Docs, Meet, and Chat, including the ability to draft documents, generate images, and reply to emails.

If you want a chance to participate in future tests like this, you can sign up for a chance to join the Pixel Superfan community by filling out this form from Google.