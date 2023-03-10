This free app helps you find tons of useful ChatGPT prompts

In recent months, ChatGPT has dominated headlines on the internet and beyond. The AI chatbot is extraordinarily capable, as millions of users have discovered since it went live late last year, but like any tool, it works way better when you know how to use it. One of the easiest ways to quickly get the responses that you’re looking for is to provide ChatGPT with the correct prompt, which is where the Arvin ChatGPT prompt library comes into play.

Recently highlighted by Product Hunt, Arvin is a website and a browser extension that generates prompts for ChatGPT. If you know what you want from ChatGPT but you aren’t quite sure how to construct your message, you can just have Arvin do it for you.

If you visit Arvin’s website, you’ll see a list of topics to choose from, including Sales, SEO, Writing, Coding, and Teaching. Click on a topic and you will see all of the prompts that Arvin has come up with. For example, when you click on the “Writing” topic, you’ll see a selection of prompts like “Act as a Movie Critic,” “Act as a Poet,” and “Act as a Journalist.”

When you click “Try it,” you’ll receive a lengthy prompt that you can copy and paste into the chat box on OpenAI’s website. Here’s the prompt for acting like a journalist:

I want you to act as a journalist. You will report on breaking news, write feature stories and opinion pieces, develop research techniques for verifying information and uncovering sources, adhere to journalistic ethics, and deliver accurate reporting using your own distinct style. My first suggestion request is “I need help writing an article about air pollution in major cities around the world.”

When I provided ChatGPT with this prompt, we were immediately off to the races.

If you are fascinated by the idea of ChatGPT but aren’t entirely sure where to start, these prompts from Arvin are kind of like training wheels. Not only will you be able to see just what ChatGPT can accomplish with the right prompt, but you might learn something along the way.