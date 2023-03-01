Developers can now integrate ChatGPT into their apps with an API

Get ready for ChatGPT to show up in all of the apps!

In a blog post, OpenAI announced that it is launching a new API that will allow developers to integrate ChatGPT into their apps and products. The company says that the API will give developers access to “cutting-edge language (not just chat!) and speech-to-text capabilities” while reducing costs by 90% compared to rates charged back in December of 2022.

Developers can now use our open-source Whisper large-v2 model in the API with much faster and cost-effective results. ChatGPT API users can expect continuous model improvements and the option to choose dedicated capacity for deeper control over the models. We’ve also listened closely to feedback from our developers and refined our API terms of service to better meet their needs.

As part of the announcement, the company highlighted some developers who are already launching or plan to launch ChatGPT integrations in their apps. Snapchat started to roll out My AI, its new chatbot, to Snapchat+ subscribers this week. OpenAI says that My AI “offers Snapchatters a friendly, customizable chatbot at their fingertips that offers recommendations, and can even write a haiku for friends in seconds.”

The company also highlighted Quizlet, a learning platform that is now launching Q-Chat, a “fully-adaptive AI tutor that engages students with adaptive questions based on relevant study materials delivered through a fun chat experience.” Instacart is planning to use the technology to allow users to “ask about food and get inspirational, shoppable answers.” That update is coming “later this year.” Even Shopify is integrating the technology into Shop, its consumer app, to act as a virtual shopping assistant.

Developers can sign up for access to the API starting today. The announcement comes as Microsoft continues to roll out ChatGPT technology across its products, including Bing and Windows 11.