Snapchat is launching its own AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT

Snapchat is the latest company to jump in on the AI chatbot game.

In a blog post, the company announced My AI, a new AI chatbot that will be built directly into the Snapchat app and available exclusively to Snapchat+ subscribers. According to the announcement, Snap thinks that users will use the chatbot to…well, chat. It hopes that users use the feature to do things like learn, ask for suggestions about presents for friends, and more.

My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.

The feature uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, similar to what Microsoft is using in its new version of Bing and Edge. The company seems well aware that ChatGPT can go off the rails and says that its chatbot can be “prone to hallucination” and to not “rely on it for advice” — an odd statement for sure since the company is promoting the feature to help make travel and gift decisions.

As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.

The company says that “while My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur. Please press and hold on any message from My AI to submit feedback. We look forward to hearing about your experience with My AI.” My AI will be available to Snapchat+ subscribers this week, but you may not have it just yet. The company says that the feature will be rolling out over the course of the week, so keep an eye out for it.

The news comes within a week of Meta announcing its own language model and Spotify rolling out an AI DJ that actually talks to you.