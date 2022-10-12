Gentler Streak for Apple Watch now lets you log non-tracked workouts, Spanish support, more

Gentler Streak is an Apple Watch app that wants to bring compassion to people’s fitness goals by helping users understand when they’re pushing too hard, when they need to rest, and how to avoid injuries. Over this year, the app received several important updates, and it’s now going a bit further with version 2.7.

With this update, Gentler Streak brings the ability to Add Workout Manually, which means, if you went for a run without the Apple Watch, you can add the workout by hand so it will show accurately in your Activity Path – and help you keep track off your fitness habit.

With this function, you can add:

Workout type;

Start date and time;

Duration Intensity (RPE method)

Active Energy

Distance

To make sure that your workout reflects on the Activity Path, Gentler Streak now lets you say how you feel about an exercise with the help of the Rated Perceived Exertion (RPE). The app explains how it works:

RPE is a scale from 0 (No Effect) to 10 (Maximum Effort) where you mark how easy/difficult the workout felt for you. For best estimate, consider muscle fatigue, elevated heart rate, and increased breathing rate.

It’s possible to make self-assessments for workouts added by hand or logged workouts with the Apple Watch.

Gentler Streak adds its first localization and more

Until now, Gentler Streak was only available in English. This is now changing as the company just localized the app to Spanish. With that, more users will be able to take advantage of this fitness-tracking app.

Last but not least, there was an algorithm upgrade to optimize the experience for everyone on the Apple Watch and the addition of new Go Gentler widgets and complications that show your most optimal workout suggestion on the Lock Screen.

The app is free to download on the App Store but requires a subscription to take full advantage of it. The Premium Monthly is $7.99, Premium Yearly is $49.99 with Family Sharing included, and $139.99 lifetime with Family Sharing included.

