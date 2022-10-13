1Password 8 now available to Apple Watch users, here’s how it works

1Password is one of the safest ways to secure your internet credentials as well as save 2FA codes. After its biggest overhaul with 1Password 8, the app has now received a major improvement by being made available for the Apple Watch.

The announcement was made in a blog post by Matt Grimes, the director of consumer products. He says that people’s “most precious data is now securely accessible from their most personal device” by supporting “nearly anything” in their 1Password account as well as complications to bring the “same intuitive experience they know and love.” This feature is similar to what 2Stable’s Authenticator app already offers for more than a year.

“For many of us, Apple Watch is the most personal piece of technology we own. It accompanies us even in places our phones do not, offering glanceable access to the time and date, app notifications, the weather, even information about our health and wellbeing,” he writes. “With the latest update to 1Password 8 for iOS, your Apple Watch can now serve as a secure window into your most important information as well – even when your phone isn’t on you, or you have no internet connection.”

With 1Password for Apple Watch, it provides quick access to two-factor codes, Wi-Fi passwords, secure notes, or any other items users choose from thanks to watchOS complications.

With iOS 16 and custom Focus modes, users can keep “only the most relevant information visible” for every context in people’s lives, including different 1Password complications.

Beyond complications, 1Password for Apple Watch provides full access to your choice of items. View all your custom fields (including multi-line notes) and custom item icons. We even support Markdown for notes. Designate individual items in your 1Password account using your iPhone to have them sync securely to your Watch. From there, you can view them even when you’re away from your phone and have no internet connection.

With the Large Type feature, 1Password is making it easier for Apple Watch users to view passwords in a more comfortable experience on smaller displays.

1Password for Apple Watch is bundled with the iOS app, meaning that if you already are subscribed to the app, you can download the Apple Watch version for free.

