Tech Apps & Software

Gentler Streak adds 2022 Activity Recap, Apple Watch Ultra Action Button support

José Adorno
By
Published Dec 10th, 2022 8:43AM EST
Image: Gentler Streak

The Apple Watch app of the year, Gentler Streak, has just been updated to version 2.7.5. This update adds the 2022 Activity Recap, which shows a roundup of the user’s workouts throughout the year. The app follows the trend of other platforms that have also released a recap of people’s activities online, such as the most listened tunes, most watched shows, etc.

Here’s how the developers describe the 2022 Activity Recap, which is a free feature for all old and new users:

Find out just how active you were in 2022 with this animated activity recap. See the Yorharts you’ve collected, the distance you’ve covered, total hours actively spent off the couch… to help spread the word, and motivate your friends, we’ve created a neat SHARE option!

In addition to Gentler Streak’s 2022 Activity Recap, this update supports Apple Watch Ultra‘s Action Button. You can now start a workout and pause/resume it with the new Apple Watch button.

Gentler Streak team
The team behind the Apple Watch app of the year. Image source: Gentler Streak

Last week, Gentler Streak was awarded by Apple the Apple Watch app of the year. Katarina Lotrič, co-founder and CEO, shared how it felt to get this recognition:

When we found out we were stunned, speechless and in a way still are. I don’t think it has sunk in yet what we have achieved in this short amount of time. For a small independent team of four this came as a huge shock, a positive one obviously. We see it as an extraordinary confirmation of our work, our vision, our relevance in time and place, and are super happy our message and philosophy is now being spread across the globe. There’s still so much we want to and will bring to life, and we are looking forward to every minute of it. I think it’s safe to say we are just getting started. 

Gentler Streak is free to download on the App Store but requires a subscription to take full advantage of it. The Premium Monthly is $7.99, Premium Yearly is $49.99 with Family Sharing included, and a lifetime membership costs $139.99.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

