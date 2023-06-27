Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 specs leaks reveal three key details

Just as the first Google Pixel Fold reviews have arrived, a big leak detailing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs has dropped. Not only that, but the leaker also got their hands on a ton of photos showing the two handsets. It doesn’t even matter whether that’s an amazing coincidence or fate. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have been leaking left and right for months. Samsung is certainly aware of the increased competition, which explains the late July launch event for the new foldable. It also explains all the leaks.

There’s no question that the Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be Android flagships on par with other premium phones released in 2023. That’s why I’m not interested in seeing specs leaks confirming that the phones will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the phones. Or that the handsets will feature speedy next-gen RAM and storage. Instead, the three key details I’m most interested in are the size, weight, and battery capacity.

I’m not in a hurry to buy a foldable phone. And if I were, I’d go for the Pixel Fold rather than a new Galaxy Z model. However, I do care about innovations in the foldable space that could drive the entire industry forward.

I want these devices to be as durable as possible but without the bulk. And I’d like the battery life to be stellar, especially on the Z Fold 5, which has a massive 7.6-inch inner display.

It so happens that leaker Snoopy Tech provided that information on Twitter. Yes, the mysterious tweet below opens the door to web addresses that hold the specs for both phones and plenty of images.

01101000 01110100 01110100 01110000 01110011 00111010 00101111 00101111 01110000 01100001 01110011 01110100 01100101 01100010 01101001 01101110 00101110 01100011 01101111 01101101 00101111 00110101 00111001 00110011 01010011 00110001 01100111 01011000 01001010 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 26, 2023

If the information is accurate, and I do think these Galaxy Z leaks tend to come true, then the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

We’re looking at a 13.4 mm folded profile compared to 14.2 mm for the Fold 4. That implies the rumors detailing a new hinge mechanism for the Fold 5 that eliminates the screen gap are accurate. Also, the Fold 5 is lighter than the Fold 4 by about 10 grams. That’s another indication of a redesign. Still, we’re looking at a phone that weighs 253 grams

As for the battery capacity, we’re looking at a 4,400 mAh battery pack with 25W fast-charging support. That might seem unfortunate, as we’re looking at the same battery capacity as last year’s model. But the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip should be more efficient than before.

The Flip 5 is also getting thinner, featuring a 15.1 mm profile when folded. The Flip 4 has a 15.9 mm profile. As for the weight, the 187 grams Flip 5 is about as heavy as its predecessors. Finally, both phones feature 3,700 mAh batteries. But, again, the Flip 5 will have the more efficient components.

The specs leak also covers other interesting details. Both phones should come in 256GB and 512GB capacities, although 128GB and 1TB storage options might be available in some markets. The Fold 5 will have more RAM (12GB) compared to the Flip 5 (8GB).

Moreover, the Flip 4 will have a larger external display, measuring 3.4 inches. That’s in line with other recent leaks that claimed Samsung would increase the external screen of the Flip 5.

Finally, I’ll also mention the color options in this leak, which might be important to some buyers. The Fold 5 will come in Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue. The Flip 5 will be available in Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite.

Samsung will probably confirm everything during its press event in Korea next month. But I do expect additional leaks to mention the Fold 5 and Flip 5 specs in the near future. Right alongside the final price tags for each model.